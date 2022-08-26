Tavern on Rush closing in Gold Coast after nearly 25 years, last service will be New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gold Coast staple Tavern on Rush is closing after nearly 25 years.

In a message posted to the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners said Tavern on Rush will close its doors permanently on January 1, 2023. They emphasized the decision was made "strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord."

They went on to thank their loyal customers and staff writing, "We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been with Tavern on Rush since its inception in April of 1998. Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family."

The last day of service for the restaurant will be New Year's Eve.