Tavern on Rush to reopen with new location in Gold Coast after closing in 2022

The Chicago restaurant Tavern on Rush will reopen this summer with a new location at the Thompson Chicago Hotel in Gold Coast after closing in 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new Tavern on Rush will open this summer.

Renderings show what it will look like.

The new restaurant will be located on the first and second floors of the Thompson Chicago Hotel in Gold Coast.

The original location was a Gold Coast main-stay. It closed in 2022.

