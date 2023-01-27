The Bellevue to open in former Tavern on Rush location in Gold Coast

After a quarter century, Gold Coast's Tavern on Rush held its last dinner serivce Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new restaurant is taking over the spot previously occupied by Tavern on Rush.

"The Bellevue" will open this spring in the Gold Coast location.

The restaurant will offer contemporary American cuisine, a curated wine list, and signature cocktails.

The owners announced in August that the restaurant would close its doors permanently on January 1, 2023. They emphasized the decision was made "strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord."

But in a message to employees also posted to their website, owner Phil Stefani said they originally "had a verbal agreement to extend our management contract beyond its October 31 expiration date" to allow them to continue to serve customers through December 31 "and end the Tavern on Rush era fittingly at the end of the year."