Personal Finance

IRS sending out refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment benefits

EMBED <>More Videos

IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits

Some taxpayers who paid too much on their unemployment benefits last year are set to begin receiving money back from the Internal Revenue Service.

The refunds are for people who collected unemployment last year and filed their 2020 returns before mid-March.

The newest round of refunds has already gone out as direct deposits. Paper checks will be sent starting Friday.

The average refund for overpayment is about $1,200.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year.

President Joe Biden increased the size of the tax credit as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as well as making it fully available to families without any tax obligations. The benefit is set to expire after a year, but Biden is pushing for it to be extended through 2025 and ultimately made permanent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxesu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty officer fatally struck boy, 9, riding bike on crosswalk: FOP
CPD officer fired for 2017 police chase crash that killed 2
2 charged after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
IL reports 676 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of boy, 5, in NYC
Gold Coast Taco Bell manager stabbed by ex-employee, CPD says
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Dozens of cars available for test drives at Chicago Auto Show
Who is DuSable? A deeper look into Chicago's founder
Royal Caribbean not responsible for toddler's cruise ship death: judge
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, rain favors areas south Friday
More TOP STORIES News