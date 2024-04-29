Expert offers tips on what to do with your tax refund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday-saving Mondays are back!

We are talking about tax returns. By now you know if you are getting a refund.

According to the IRS, about two-thirds of Americans who filed taxes will get a refund. The average will be just more than $3,200. So what's the best way to put that money to use?

Craig Bolanos, co-founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joined ABC7 with advice on what to do with your tax refund.

His first recommendation is to start an emergency fund. He also recommends paying off high-interest debt as well as boosting your retirement fund.