Mysterious Taylor Swift mural appears on River North building ahead of album release

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' comes out Friday

A mysterious Taylor Swift mural has appeared on a River North, Chicago building on Grand Avenue ahead of the singer's Friday album release.

A mysterious Taylor Swift mural has appeared on a River North, Chicago building on Grand Avenue ahead of the singer's Friday album release.

A mysterious Taylor Swift mural has appeared on a River North, Chicago building on Grand Avenue ahead of the singer's Friday album release.

A mysterious Taylor Swift mural has appeared on a River North, Chicago building on Grand Avenue ahead of the singer's Friday album release.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mysterious mural has appeared on a building in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

With Taylor Swift's next album drop just days away, a building at 25 W. Grand Ave. now has what appears to be a QR code and the words "Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department" painted on its side.

Swift's next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be released Friday.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's music is back on TikTok ahead of her latest album's release

The mural also has various letters, which appear to be "T," "P" and "D," and the number 13 displayed on it.

The mural did not appear to be completed Tuesday afternoon, and scaffolding was blocking it partially.

Swift is known for unveiling cryptic messages and Easter eggs leading up to her album and music video releases.

Several were gathered near the building about noon Tuesday, trying to scan the code and decipher the message.