Taylor Swift seems to respond to Dave Grohl's suggestion she doesn't perform live

Taylor Swift seems to have responded in London to the Foo Fighters' David Grohl's suggestion that she doesn't perform live at her Eras Tour concerts.

LONDON -- Nothing gets past Taylor Swift.

The pop star seems to have responded to a quip from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in which he suggested that her Eras Tour performances may not all be live, CNN reported.

During night three at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (the same night Travis Kelce made his Eras Tour stage debut), Swift took a moment to thank her band following the "Folklore-Evermore" section of the show.

"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band - who's gonna be playing live for you for three-and-a-half hours tonight - they deserve this so much," Swift said, according to video shared on social media.

The Foo Fighters had been playing in London Stadium on Saturday, when Grohl made a joke about playing in London the same weekend as Swift.

"We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour,'" Grohl said. "We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live."

When the audience booed, he added, "What?! Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place."

Perhaps realizing it's unwise to upset Swift fans, Grohl prefaced his remark by saying, "I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift."

Too late.

"Dave grohl is the last artist i expected that from," one fan wrote on X. "He's usually so kind, positive and a good force in the music industry, feeling disappointed."

It was an unexpected comment from Grohl, who in 2015 declared he was "officially obsessed" with Swift.

