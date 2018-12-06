Teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class while singing 'Star Spangled Banner'

EMBED </>More Videos

Visalia teacher now in jail after forcibly cutting student's hair while singing Star Spangled Banner

By
VISALIA, Calif. --
A Visalia high school teacher is in jail after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class. Video surfaced Wednesday showing 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger chasing students with scissors between desks while belting out the "Star Spangled Banner" at University Preparatory High School.

It was first period inside Gieszinger's chemistry class and a bizarre chain of events is about to take off. Students say the teacher came into class with a pair of scissors declaring it was hair cut day.

"We think she's going to try to be funny and be like 'Oh did you really think I was going to cut his hair?' But she did cut a hair off, and she started singing the Star Spangled Banner and she was singing it really loudly as she ceremoniously tossed a chunk of hair behind her," said a student who wanted to remain anonymous.

The student says he was sitting in the back of the classroom and ran to the main office for help.

"I hope I never have to see her at the school again, because I know for a fact I can never see her as a respectable authority figure in my life."

The video continues to show Gieszinger grabbing at another girl's hair before everyone makes a run for it out of the classroom. Students claim they don't know what triggered her behavior but say she had a similar breakdown earlier this week.

"I know that on Monday she had another freak out because a test was missing or something. She accused the students of taking the test."

College of the Sequoias Police have since arrested Gieszinger on suspicion of corporal injury to a child. Her bail is set at $100,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentarresthigh schoolteacher arrestedu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Family, friends say final goodbye to President Bush
Suspect who drove at officers shot by CPD on West Side, police say
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus near Bloomington
Villa Park woman charged in sex abuse of 2 teens
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed sister, best friend, family of 4
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
State trooper assigned to DEA task force hospitalized after law enforcement operation
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
VIDEO: Man pushed under truck in apparently random attack
More News