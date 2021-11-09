Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago features 3 new cast members including Illinois-native Liv Warfield

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An experience unlike any other, Teatro ZinZanni has been back in Chicago. But they're showcasing some new blood this time around.
World-class acrobats, musicians, illusionists and aerialists fill the intimate Spiegeltent ZaZou, a unique jewel box mirror tent located on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
It's described as "whirlwind of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret all served with a fabulous four-course feast."
The latest rendition of Teatro Zinzanni was the first production to reopen in the Loop following the pandemic shutdowns in March 2020.
The cast includes three new featured cast performers including singer Liv Warfield from Peoria.
"I tell people come, come dressed up, don't expect anything just expect for your life to be changed," Warfield told Eyewitness News.
Visit www.ZinZanni.com for tickets.
New Cast Members:
Liv Warfield
In 2006, Liv caught the attention of Prince and was quickly brought in to be a part of Prince's New Power Generation and vocalist for 3rdEyeGirl. In 2013, with Prince's support, Liv refocused on her solo career and delivered another successful album called "The Unexpected". The album received rave reviews not only by critics, but wowed through show-stopping performances in 2014 on Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and David Letterman. Liv has been nominated for three Soul Train Music Awards and won for Best Contemporary Jazz Performance. In the years following, Liv toured extensively all over the world opening for Prince, Lionel Richie, David Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Heart, and more.
Tim Tyler
Tim as his creation "Mr PP" has worked extensively for the last thirty five years in theatre, cabaret and variety shows around the world, delighting audiences of all ages.
He was in the Broadway production of "Pomp, Duck and Circumstance" in New York and Atlanta and performed in Teatro Zinzanni show's in San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle.
Mr P.P. has hosted and performed in variety shows around the world, including "Palazzo" Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna and Basel. He has done seasons in Berlin's Wintergarten, Salle D'Etoile in Monte Carlo, Jongleur's in London, Circus Roncalli"s "Clowns of the World" Ronacher Theatre Vienna, The Last Laugh in Melbourne, Jupiter's Casino the Gold Coast Australia and several Royal Command Performances
Tim Tyler's solo theatre shows have toured Internationally to festivals such as The London International Mime Festival, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Seoul Arts Centre Korea, Melbourne Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Festival Montreal, Adelaide Fringe Festival, Vancouver Comedy Festival, Festival d'Ete Quebec, Wellington International Festival, Hong Kong Fringe Festival and Cardiff festival
In 2010 he created and performed with Johnny Fillion a new duo show, "Me Two" in the Festival "Montreal Completement Cirque" and "Festival D'Ete" in Quebec city.
In 2017 he joined forces with Joe De Paul and created "Thank God for Tim and Joe", their new duo show which has toured to Spain, Toronto and Montreal.
Dreya Weber
Dreya's aerial design and choreography can be seen in Magic Mike Live - Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia. She has conceived and choreographed aerials for Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, P!NK, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Madonna, Cher, Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Leona Lewis, Kylie Minogue and PINK's 2010 Grammy award performance of Glitter in the Air.
Theater acting credits include Comedy of Tenors, How I Learned To Drive, Orson's Shadow, As You Like It, Comedy of Errors, and Childhood w/Glenn Close. Dreya has performed original characters for cirque-inspired shows for Teatro ZinZanni. Collaborations with celebrated Dutch director Ola Mafaalani include, The Divine Comedy, Fellini and soon, A Midsummer Nights Dream at Opera Zuid. Dreya produced and starred in feature films The Aerialist, A Marine Story, and The Gymnast, which have won 48 awards at festivals worldwide and garnered her seven "Best Actress" nods. Dreya directed An Evening with Groucho at Milwaukee Rep, the Walnut Street theater, and the Pasadena Playhouse. She directed and choreographed Sensatia at the Feana Theater in Miami and co-directed and choreographed Teatro ZinZanni's new Chicago venue's opening show Love, Chaos and Dinner. She recently completed the soon to be released film version of Frank Ferrante's An Evening with Groucho, shot at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.
