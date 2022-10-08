Tech scam calls on the rise; FBI issues alert on how to protect yourself

Tech scam calls are on the rise leading hackers to take your computer hostage and gain access to your bank accounts, according to the FBI.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI warns that calls are on the rise from scammers pretending to be tech support or a computer software company.

The hackers get into the victim's computer, essentially taking it hostage. It enables them to withdraw money from banks by going to websites with saved passwords as well as stealing personal information.

Here's what the FBI says you can do:

Avoid installing apps or programs that allow strangers remote access to your computer.

Always disconnect your device from the Internet immediately if you see a scam-related pop-up screen. Do not turn your computer off or reboot.

When in doubt, if someone reaches out to you, always call companies, banks, or government agencies back directly with numbers you have independently verified.

Contact the FBI at ic3.gov to make a report if you fall victim to this scam.