Affordable tech for back-to-school

The new school year is just around the corner and that means a lot of parents out there are hoping to get some new gear for their kids without breaking the bank.
Today Tech-Life columnist Jennifer Jolly stopped by ABC7 to show off a few must-haves.
1. Huawei MateBookD ($599) and MediaPad T3 7-inch ($74)
2. Relay safety device (starting at $99, $6.99/month data)
3. Retro "Candy Bar" Nokia 3310 3G ($60) and 3.1 Smartphone with Parental Controls ($159)
4. Study.com (starting at $39)
For more from Jennifer, visit techish.com.
technology, back to school, shopping, education
