TECHNOLOGY

Affordable tech for back-to-school

EMBED </>More Videos

A lot of parents out there are hoping to get some new gear for their kids without breaking the bank.

The new school year is just around the corner and that means a lot of parents out there are hoping to get some new gear for their kids without breaking the bank.

Today Tech-Life columnist Jennifer Jolly stopped by ABC7 to show off a few must-haves.

1. Huawei MateBookD ($599) and MediaPad T3 7-inch ($74)

2. Relay safety device (starting at $99, $6.99/month data)
3. Retro "Candy Bar" Nokia 3310 3G ($60) and 3.1 Smartphone with Parental Controls ($159)

4. Study.com (starting at $39)

For more from Jennifer, visit techish.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyback to schoolshoppingeducation
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
Twitter hires researchers to study the 'health' of its 'discourse'
'Dock-free' rental scooters roll through Chicago
Consumer Reports: Router security risk
More Technology
Top Stories
8 wounded in Gresham shooting; At least 30 shot in Chicago Sunday
Teen girl killed, 5 wounded in Lawndale shooting
4 wounded, including 13-year-old boy, in Lawndale block party shooting
Friends set up lemonade stands to help Wheeling family after fatal crash
Lollapalooza 2018: More hot weather Sunday as festival comes to a close
Boy, 3, killed in South Side house fire ID'd
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok island
Worker killed in Englewood while building pool deck
Show More
Chicago police fatally shoot pit bull that killed woman in South Deering
Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Venezuelan President Maduro targeted by drones with explosives, officials say
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
More News