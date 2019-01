A coffee-making alarm clock is the latest luxury gadget on the market.If you have always dreamed of having that first cup of morning Joe or tea without leaving your bed, then check this out!It's an alarm clock/coffee-maker combo that wakes you up with the aroma of a fresh brew right at your bedside. Topped with wood, the design is inspired by vinyl record players.However, the Barisieur hybrid coffee maker is not cheap.It'll cost you about $450 and only makes one cup.