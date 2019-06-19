Technology

Cat filter during livestream with Pakistani officials leaves viewers scratching their whiskers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- It was a mistake that had some people in Pakistan scratching their whiskers.

A regional minister was giving a briefing that was livestreamed on social media last week when viewers noticed the officials had unexpected feline features. The cat filter, a social media feature applying drawn images onto people's faces, was on.

Social media was quick to pounce on the image .

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ruling party's social media team wrote it had determined "human error" by a hardworking volunteer caused the mistake. The team said the cat filter was removed "within a few minutes."

The team says actions have been taken to prevent "such an incident" in the future.
