TECHNOLOGY

Coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine boost

EMBED </>More Videos

A coffee delivery drone could predict when you need caffeine

Your cup of Joe could soon be coming to you by drone.

IBM has filed a new patent for a device that will deliver coffee by air when it decides you need caffeine.

The technology includes a device that can track energy, blood pressure and even your pupil size.

If you need an energy boost, the drone will bring you a hot cup of coffee.

Right now, it's just an idea, so there's no word on when or if the service will be available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyhealthblood pressuredronescoffeebizarre
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
More Technology
Top Stories
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
Woman severely beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town, police say
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Attorney for dad who killed boy, 5, threatens suicide where body found
Police warn of robbers posing as ride-share-drivers on North Side
Minooka man charged with murder threw baby to make him stop crying, police say
Show More
'The buffalo have NOT been contained:' Buffalo on loose in Indiana
Lane closures in effect for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Kankakee boy, 8, dies of gunshot wound
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
More News