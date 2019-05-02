Facebook announces new 'Secret Crush' feature

Facebook has announced a new "Secret Crush" feature.The feature allows you to put nine people on your secret crush list. If someone puts you on their list, and it's a match, your names will be revealed.If it's one-sided, the names stay secret.Many point out how this could go really wrong.For example, someone adds a person to their list as a joke or even uses it to bully someone.You have to be 18-years-old to use the feature and you must opt into Facebook Dating.It's rolling out in other nations, but could be available here in the United States by the end of the year.