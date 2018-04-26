TECHNOLOGY

Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet J-deite RIDE, a real-life Transformer robot that can turn into a car.

Japanese engineers have unveiled a robot that transforms into a car and can actually carry people.

The 12.1-foot J-deite RIDE can transform into a sports car in approximately one minute. Developers claim it is a world first.

Two people (including a driver) can fit into the cockpit, but the machine can also be controlled wirelessly. It can walk at .06 miles per hour or run on its four wheels, but developers say they've never tested the robot outside the factory's cargo bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrobotsjapanu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News