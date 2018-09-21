TECHNOLOGY

Long lines downtown for new iPhone, Apple Watch release

EMBED </>More Videos

The iPhone has been around for over a decade and is still drawing long lines every time a new model hits the market.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The iPhone has been around for over a decade and is still drawing long lines every time a new model hits the market.

In downtown Chicago, people began lining up outside the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Friday. They said it's all about the experience and atmosphere.

Hours before the doors opened there were dozens of people lined up waiting to be the first in Chicago to get a hold of Apple's newest products.

"This year I was like, 'Okay I'm going to get here early, make sure I'm first in line' so I actually ended up getting up at 4:30 this morning hopping on the bus and then waiting in line," said Freddy Drzewiecki, first in line.

Drzewiecki is from Roger's Park and was enjoying the line experience.

"I love being here talking with the other people waiting in line, all the employees it definitely feels like a really fun experience," he said.

"This is my first time ever doing this so the last time I got an iPhone I had to wait almost two months so I didn't really want to go through all that again," said Jeremy Smith, waiting in line.

"Very exciting. There's actually a lot more people than I thought there'd be," said Jessie Yu, waiting in line.

For these early risers, the dedication paid off at 8 a.m. when Apple officially opened its doors, releasing a new line of watches, the iPhone XS and the XS Max, Apple's biggest screen, with a price starting at nearly $1,100.

Customers said it's worth it.

"Every year, my parents, my family ask the same thing but all I do is I go home and show them and they get jealous of the new technology. You know Apple is always ahead of the game," said Sam Patel, waiting in line.

One by one happy Apple fans left with big plans for their new smart gadgets.

"First thing I'm going to do is look at how beautiful it is," said Drzewiecki

"They always surprise us with something new and I like being the first to be surprised," Patel said.

Just days ago Apple's CEO Tim Cook defended the new phone's price tag, explaining that most people finance their devices through their cell phone carrier.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappleiphoneapple watchconsumerChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Metra meets major Positive Train Control milestone
iOS 12 new features may improve your life
'Password spraying' poses new threat to cyber security
Tech expert breaks down new iPhone models
More Technology
Top Stories
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife in blog post
Pair killed in Portage crash after SUV turns in front of motorcycle
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Birthing center stabbing in Flushing, Queens injures 5, including 3 infants
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor arrested in Taiwan
Homer Glen man accused of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti charged with hate crime
Huntley HS student accused of posting threat on Snapchat
Home security video shows repairman examining children's underwear
Show More
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
Man charged in Chinatown attack on 91-year-old man expected in bond court Friday
More News