Long lines downtown for new iPhone, Apple Watch release

The iPhone has been around for over a decade and is still drawing long lines every time a new model hits the market.In downtown Chicago, people began lining up outside the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Friday. They said it's all about the experience and atmosphere.Hours before the doors opened there were dozens of people lined up waiting to be the first in Chicago to get a hold of Apple's newest products."This year I was like, 'Okay I'm going to get here early, make sure I'm first in line' so I actually ended up getting up at 4:30 this morning hopping on the bus and then waiting in line," said Freddy Drzewiecki, first in line.Drzewiecki is from Roger's Park and was enjoying the line experience."I love being here talking with the other people waiting in line, all the employees it definitely feels like a really fun experience," he said."This is my first time ever doing this so the last time I got an iPhone I had to wait almost two months so I didn't really want to go through all that again," said Jeremy Smith, waiting in line."Very exciting. There's actually a lot more people than I thought there'd be," said Jessie Yu, waiting in line.For these early risers, the dedication paid off at 8 a.m. when Apple officially opened its doors, releasing a new line of watches, the iPhone XS and the XS Max, Apple's biggest screen, with a price starting at nearly $1,100.Customers said it's worth it."Every year, my parents, my family ask the same thing but all I do is I go home and show them and they get jealous of the new technology. You know Apple is always ahead of the game," said Sam Patel, waiting in line.One by one happy Apple fans left with big plans for their new smart gadgets."First thing I'm going to do is look at how beautiful it is," said Drzewiecki"They always surprise us with something new and I like being the first to be surprised," Patel said.Just days ago Apple's CEO Tim Cook defended the new phone's price tag, explaining that most people finance their devices through their cell phone carrier.