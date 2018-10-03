TECHNOLOGY

New touch-screen parking meters being installed across Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers who pay to park on city streets will soon notice new touch-screen parking meters.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drivers who pay to park on city streets will soon notice new touch-screen parking meters.

They will work the same as the "Park Chicago" app. Instead of leaving a receipt on the dashboard, people will enter their license plate number and the duration of their stay and pay accordingly.

"The new userfriendly pay boxes provide additional conveniences and employ the latest technology with paybyplate payment, intuitive touchscreen tablets and the option to receive a receipt via text," said Dennis Pedrelli, CEO of Chicago Parking Meters.

Users will still have the option of receiving a printed or texted receipt indicated when the parking session expires, but it is no longer required to be displayed.

Crews are expected to be out Wednesday installing some of the new meters.

For more information, visit www.chicagometers.com or call 877-242-7901.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyparkingChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Sex robot brothel plan halts amid allegations owner misrepresented business
Consumer Reports: Making your cell phone battery last longer
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Facebook says 50M accounts affected by security breach
More Technology
Top Stories
Man shot by Alsip police in Mt Greenwood
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense expected to rest case Wednesday
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in epic wild-card game
EB I-80 closed near Joliet after semi-trailer fire
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Rogers Park, police say; 2 killed in 2 days
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, warm Wednesday
Hundreds of stolen guns found in Midlothian from one of nation's largest thefts
Show More
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi rally
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's headquarters
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
More News