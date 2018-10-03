New touch-screen parking meters being installed across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Drivers who pay to park on city streets will soon notice new touch-screen parking meters.
They will work the same as the "Park Chicago" app. Instead of leaving a receipt on the dashboard, people will enter their license plate number and the duration of their stay and pay accordingly.
"The new userfriendly pay boxes provide additional conveniences and employ the latest technology with paybyplate payment, intuitive touchscreen tablets and the option to receive a receipt via text," said Dennis Pedrelli, CEO of Chicago Parking Meters.
Users will still have the option of receiving a printed or texted receipt indicated when the parking session expires, but it is no longer required to be displayed.
Crews are expected to be out Wednesday installing some of the new meters.
For more information, visit www.chicagometers.com or call 877-242-7901.