CHICAGO -- Project Unicorn is what happens when you put a 10-year-old, a 3-D printer and glitter in the same room.
It's creator, Jordan Reeves, was born with a left arm that stops right above her elbow.
"I decided that I wanted to build a prosthetic arm that shot glitter. It's really cool and fun and I just love all the joy that it spreads," Jordan said.
At the time, she didn't know her unicorn horn glitter gun would get so much attention. But when it did, Jordan and her mother, Jen, decided to take advantage of it.
"Project unicorn was a 10-year-old's idea that is now a 13-year-old's movement. That's pretty cool," Jen Lee Reeves said.
Over the past three years, Jordan and Project Unicorn have been featured on the Today Show and the Rachael Ray Show. She's even done two TEDx Talks.
Jordan became the young face of a movement dedicated to showing the world that limb differences are nothing to be ashamed of.
Eventually, Project Unicorn expanded into a non-profit, Born Just Right.
"It's an organization where we have kids build on their disability for either something fun or something helpful," Jordan said.
"We help kids learn that their differences are actually an opportunity to learn design and create job paths in a way that don't exist yet," Jen added.
The two travel across the country sharing their message and inspiring others.
"It's just been fun because it's been able to show joy and also that you know that we're all really cool no matter what," Jordan said. "We can all use our differences to do amazing things."
The latest stop on this dynamic duo's journey is the Wired to Wear exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry.
But there's no telling where this unicorn horn will lead them next.
Project Unicorn: The glitter shooting prosthetic arm
TOP STORIES
Show More