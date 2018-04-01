SNAPCHAT

Snapchat takes dig at Facebook election interference scandal with Russian profile filter

EMBED </>More Videos

As backlash continues to mount over foreign election interference, Snapchat introduced a Russian Facebook profile filter. (Snapchat)

Danny Clemens
For April Fool's Day, Snapchat is taking a deep dig at rival Facebook with a jab at the embattled social network's apparent role in foreign election interference.

Snapchat's newest filter -- which you can find by swiping right after snapping a photo -- shows a mock Facebook post that you might see after changing your profile picture on Facebook. Above your photo, the text "(Your name) updated their profile picture" appears in a faux-Cyrillic font.

Below your photo, the filter indicates that "your mom, a bot and 2 others" have already reacted to the photo, some with a sad face, all in the style of an actual Facebook post.

It's all a nod to the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election. Russia is accused of operating massive bot farms that flooded Facebook and other social media websites with propaganda intended to rile up coveted swing voters to sway the election in President Donald Trump's favor.

In some cases, the Russian trolls and bots allegedly hijacked the online identities of actual people, using their names and photos to appear more realistic. Trump's campaign and administration have both repeatedly denied that any collusion occurred.

Cambridge Analytica, a third-party data firm that worked with the Trump campaign, is also accused of misusing Facebook user information during the election. The company allegedly used that data to "build psychological profiles so voters could be targeted with ads and stories," according to the Associated Press.

As the 2018 midterm election approaches, Facebook said it is doubling down to prevent such interference and foster "meaningful interactions" between its users. The company is working to "combat foreign interference, remove fake accounts, increase ad transparency and reduce the spread of false news" on its platform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediasnapchatfacebookinternet2016 electionrussiabuzzworthywhat's trendingpolitics
SNAPCHAT
Teens accused of abusing baby, taunting her with a Taser
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
More snapchat
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News