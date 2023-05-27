Man lures victims to South Shore locations through Snapchat before sexually assaulting them: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert on Saturday about a man suspected of sexually assaulting women after meeting them on Snapchat.

Police said the man pretends to be a woman, and then meets up with female victims in the South Shore neighborhood. He has threatened each of his victims with a gun, and one with a knife, before taking them to another location and assaulting them. He also stole some of the victims' phones.

Police said there have been at least four assaults in two locations since March.

The first assault happened in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place at 12:15 a.m. on May 8.

Two more assaults happened on March 21. The first assault happened in the 7400 block of South Euclid Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., followed by another assault at about 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place.

The latest assault happened on Saturday at about 3 a.m., again in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-747-8380.

