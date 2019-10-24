Technology

Verizon launches wireless 5G home internet service in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Verizon is launching its wireless 5G home internet service in the Chicago area.

It will allow people living in Verizon's 5G footprint to self-setup an antenna in their window to replace their cable and internet service.

There will still be a monthly fee. For those who aren't tech-savvy, Verizon will provide free setup by a technician.

Chicago is the fifth city to have the service after Houston, Indianapolis, LA and Sacramento.

Some suburban residents are opposing the antennas.

Residents in Hinsdale, Western Springs and Oak Brook raised concerns about the appearance of the new network poles and possible health risks from prolonged exposure to radio frequency emissions.

The Village of Hinsdale has created a page on their website dedicated to information about 5G wireless networks. It can be found here: https://www.villageofhinsdale.org/residents/hinsdale5g.php
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetverizon
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers strike enters 8th day as CTU plans civil disobedience training
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner in Austin
Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony
Metra UP West IB trains delayed due to switching problem at Lake Street
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Show More
Original Home Run Inn reopens in Little Village
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday
FDA endorses tobacco pouches as less risky alternative to smoking
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
More TOP STORIES News