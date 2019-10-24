Verizon launches wireless 5G home internet service in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Verizon is launching its wireless 5G home internet service in the Chicago area.
It will allow people living in Verizon's 5G footprint to self-setup an antenna in their window to replace their cable and internet service.
There will still be a monthly fee. For those who aren't tech-savvy, Verizon will provide free setup by a technician.
Chicago is the fifth city to have the service after Houston, Indianapolis, LA and Sacramento.
Some suburban residents are opposing the antennas.
Residents in Hinsdale, Western Springs and Oak Brook raised concerns about the appearance of the new network poles and possible health risks from prolonged exposure to radio frequency emissions.
The Village of Hinsdale has created a page on their website dedicated to information about 5G wireless networks. It can be found here: https://www.villageofhinsdale.org/residents/hinsdale5g.php
