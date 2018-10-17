YouTube goes offline for more than 90 minutes

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

The search for cute cat videos or that 1980's music video was put on hold Tuesday night.YouTube went offline for unspecified reasons. The website confirmed on Twitter that it was having "access issues" but did not offer details about what was wrong.YouTube is the second only to Google worldwide for site visits, with 23.35 billion each month, according to Similar Web.The outage began around 9 p.m. Tuesday and remained offline for more than 90 minutes. It was back up before 11 p.m.YouTube videos would not play during the outage, including videos embedded from the site on other websites, such as cleveland.com.According to BNO News, the outage was reported around the world, including in North and South America, Asia, Europe and Australia.It seems some people took the outage a bit too seriously:Yes, our @YouTube is down, too. No, please don't call 911 - we can't fix it.- Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 17, 2018