TECHNOLOGY

YouTube goes offline for more than 90 minutes

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube hiring more screeners to seek offensive video

SAN BRUNO, California --
The search for cute cat videos or that 1980's music video was put on hold Tuesday night.

YouTube went offline for unspecified reasons. The website confirmed on Twitter that it was having "access issues" but did not offer details about what was wrong.
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.- Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018



YouTube is the second only to Google worldwide for site visits, with 23.35 billion each month, according to Similar Web.

The outage began around 9 p.m. Tuesday and remained offline for more than 90 minutes. It was back up before 11 p.m.

YouTube videos would not play during the outage, including videos embedded from the site on other websites, such as cleveland.com.

According to BNO News, the outage was reported around the world, including in North and South America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

It seems some people took the outage a bit too seriously:

Yes, our @YouTube is down, too. No, please don't call 911 - we can't fix it.- Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 17, 2018

Video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyyoutubeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Quick Tip: Fighting back against robocalls
Quick Tip: Make your social media accounts more secure
Facebook breach: Hackers accessed 29M accounts
Robots show off impressive moves
More Technology
Top Stories
Video released of off-duty CPD sergeant shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities
26 hurt after CTA bus crashes into pole in Greater Grand Crossing
Mega Millions winning numbers for jackpot drawn; Jackpot grows to $868M after no winner
Campaign workers sue J.B. Pritzker alleging racial discrimination
Boy dies of electrocution after climbing over fence to get football
Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Crimea bombing: 18 dead after explosion at college, Russia says
Show More
Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers final budget address
Melania Trump's plane lands in Philadelphia after reports of smoke
Amber Alert: Vigil held for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
Mom helped make child porn using 3-year-old girl, AG says
More News