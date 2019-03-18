viral video

Teen accused of pushing friend off bridge changes plea to guilty

Taylor Smith, who has been charged with reckless endangerment for pushing friend Jordan Holgeron off a bridge in Washington, said in an interview with ''Good Morning America'' that would accept whatever consequences the prosecutor decides on.

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A Washington state teen accused of intentionally pushing her friend off a bridge changed her plea in court Monday morning.

Tay'lor Smith, 19, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. She originally pleaded not guilty last September.

According to court documents, Tay'lor pushed her friend, Jordan Holgerson, off a bridge that crosses the Lewis River at Moulton Falls County Park on Aug. 8, 2018.

Jordan fell about 60 feet and hit the water below. She was hospitalized for several days and suffered serious injuries.

Court documents state Tay'lor told investigators she pushed Jordan off the bridge to help her overcome her fear and not to hurt her, but Jordan said the push was unwanted.

KPTV spoke with Jordan and her mom after court Monday.

"I just want it to be done. I don't want to wait until next Wednesday," said Jordan.

"She gets to where she thinks people are going to hurt her, so we're working through anxiety. I think being done with this will help her close that chapter," said Jordan's mom, Genelle Holgerson.

Tay'lor was originally facing up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine, but Genelle says a likely plea deal will avoid prison time.

Tay'lor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.


