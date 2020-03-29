Teen girl shot through door of West Rogers Park apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl in a West Rogers Park apartment was injured Saturday when someone fired gunshots outside.

She was inside the apartment about 11:35 p.m. when she heard two women arguing outside, Chicago police said. Someone fired a gun during the argument and a bullet flew through the door and hit the girl in the arm.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said. The women arguing were last seen getting into a black Chevrolet Malibu.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest ridgecrimechicago shootingchicago crimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
CDC issues domestic travel advisory as coronavirus deaths double within 2 days
Pope tests negative for COVID-19, says Vatican; ABC 7 to broadcast Roman Catholic Mass Sunday
1st federal inmate dies from coronavirus; health experts consider jails, prisons potential epicenters
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
MLB teams up with sports retailer to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for health care workers
Restaurant group temporarily suspends all takeout and delivery, citing employee and safety concerns
4 passengers dead aboard cruise ship anchored off Panama
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, cloudy Sunday
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News