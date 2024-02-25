Teen found shot inside Homewood Suites Hotel in River North, Chicago police say

The 17-year-old boy was in critical condition when authorities arrived to the scene, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old boy was in critical condition when authorities arrived to the scene, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old boy was in critical condition when authorities arrived to the scene, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old boy was in critical condition when authorities arrived to the scene, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was found shot inside a Downtown hotel room early Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was found at about 1:14 a.m. on the 18th floor of the Homewood Suites Hotel, located at 40 E. Grand Ave. in River North, according to Chicago police.

He had a gunshot wound in the abdomen, police said he was in critical condition.

Police added that the teen refused to answer questions.

It is unknown where the teen was shot.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood