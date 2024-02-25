WATCH LIVE

Teen found shot inside Homewood Suites Hotel in River North, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 25, 2024 11:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was found shot inside a Downtown hotel room early Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was found at about 1:14 a.m. on the 18th floor of the Homewood Suites Hotel, located at 40 E. Grand Ave. in River North, according to Chicago police.

He had a gunshot wound in the abdomen, police said he was in critical condition.

Police added that the teen refused to answer questions.

It is unknown where the teen was shot.

No one is in custody.

