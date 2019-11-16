Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards on South Side, police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage siblings were shot just blocks away from their high school in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Chicago police are now searching for three people who they say came out of a gangway and opened fire on the teens.

The shooting occurred shortly after school let out in the 5200 block of S. Ashland, Chicago police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and neck. He's in critical condition at the University of Chicago's hospital.

Police said the boy's 18-year-old sister was shot in the leg and her condition has since been stabilized.

Both teens are students at nearby Richards Career Academy, according to police.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police give update on a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday that left two teens injured.



"It was like seven or eight shots. Might be more than that because we were in the back of the house, and then, when we got around here, we just seen the ambulance went past us," said Cozy Herron.

Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller said detectives are canvassing the area.

"We're asking that the neighborhood here step up," Waller said.

Investigators continue to gather evidence, including surveillance video, at some businesses near the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
back of the yardschicago shootingshootingteen shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside West Side charter school
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
Community calls for safety measures at dangerous intersection in Will County
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
Family holds vigil for nurse fatally shot in Little Village drive-by
Show More
'Jeopardy!' rivalry between Holzhauer, Boettcher ends Friday
Alleged street gang leader charged with attempting to aid ISIS
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
CTU members approve CPS contract deal
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
More TOP STORIES News