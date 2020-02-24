Teen critically injured in stabbing outside Near North Side CTA station

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old is in critical condition Monday morning after police said he was stabbed in the chest, arm, and leg on the Near North Side.

The victim was walking with another boy in the 1600-block of North Bissell Street just before 1 a.m. when two men got out of a silver Dodge Charger and chased them, police said.

The teenager suffered stab wounds and then ran into the North and Clybourn Red Line station where police and EMS were notified.

The 15-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, for treatment of the stab wounds to his chest, arm, and leg.

Police are questioning three people in the case.
