Man who allegedly killed woman, assaulted her in front of kids captured in West Englewood: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of killing a woman after assaulting her in front of her children has been captured in Chicago, authorities said.He was taken into custody in the West Englewood neighborhood's 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.Terry Jackson, also known as "Scooter Man," allegedly assaulted two women, including Brittany Booker, with a claw hammer in Racine, Wisconsin on February 27. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force's Milwaukee office issued arrest warrants the offense.Jackson then entered Booker's home almost two months later on April 24, the Racine Police Department said. Police said Jackson assaulted Booker in her home with her children present before forcing Booker from her home and into her vehicle.Booker was later found dead inside her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. Jackson has been charged in Booker's homicide.The fugitive investigation for Jackson spanned five states, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas and Arizona, before ultimately returning to Chicago, where Jackson was located and arrested on Sunday morning, police said.Police said Jackson was seen in a window of a home with a firearm. He surrendered after a brief standoff and was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force's Chicago office. A firearm was recovered from the scene."This was a particularly violent criminal. Only through cooperation without partner agencies and the diligent work of our Fugitive Task Force, he is now off of the street," said United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Anna Ruzinski.