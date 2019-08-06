Texas officers on horseback seen leading handcuffed man with rope

GALVESTON, Texas -- Galveston Police are responding to uproar over a photo posted to Facebook showing a man being led by officers on horses, using a rope.

"You don't even do a dog like that," said Sherri Kelly. "I don't care. That's inhumane."

"Where were they walking him to and why did they rope him if he was handcuffed? I don't think it's right," Cynthia Orise of Galveston said.

Donald Neely, 43, was arrested by the Galveston Police Department on Saturday, accused of criminal trespass.

Police say the officers led him around a corner where the mounted patrol unit was staging when the photo was taken.

Some commented online that it appeared the rope was tied to the suspect's hands.

The police department says the suspect was handcuffed and the rope was clipped to the handcuffs.

Chief Vernon L. Hale, III of the Galveston Police Department released a statement apologizing to Neely:

"First and foremost I must apologize to Mister Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment. Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgement in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest. My officers did not have any malicious intent at the time of the arrest, but we have immediately changed the policy to prevent the use of this technique and will review all mounted training and procedures for more appropriate methods."



The department identified the officers as P. Brosch and A. Smith. They were wearing body cameras, which were activated, according to police.

Neely's sister was upset when she saw the photo. She tells ABC7 Chicago sister station, KTRK, he is mentally ill and homeless.

Police say the officers do not face discipline.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestoncrimearrest
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
Couple's purchase of stolen car at dealership leads authorities to title washing ring
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Wine spills onto Bishop Ford after 2 semis crash
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered storms Tuesday
Chicago suburbs hosting National Night Out events
Show More
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
Washington woman, 44, missing from O'Hare
Lightfoot blames Trump rhetoric for mass shootings, says he blew 'every racist, xenophobic dog whistle'
Nissan Rogue owner gets sudden stopping solution
DCFS investigating after 7-month-old left alone in bathtub dies
More TOP STORIES News