Texas preschool allegedly ran kiddie fight club to 'un-teach' fighting is fun

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas preschool is accused of running a fight club.

Two videos titled "Kiddie Fight Club" were sent to KVUE in Austin, allegedly showing the fights at The Greenwood School.

One parent told the station the preschool director and a teacher paired children, put them inside the circle and allowed them to fight.

SEE ALSO: Special education teacher accused of holding fight club in classroom

The director sent a letter to parents, admitting it was a mistake.

She said she allowed a little bit of shoving and what she called "shirt slapping" because she was trying to "un-teach" that fighting is a fun game and that hurting others is okay.

The videos have now led to a state investigation.

RELATED: Day care teachers accused of organizing preschool-age fight club because kids 'were bored'
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows children at a day care with boxing gloves, punching each other in an alleged fight club.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinchildrenday caretexas newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
'Serial stowaway' denied bail for bypassing security at airports
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooing of woman in her own home
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Show More
Holy Trinity hopes to buy back church
Girl, 10, dies by suicide in OC; police investigate possible bullying
Get in line for 'magic' well water in Schiller Woods
Woman, 3 kids missing after possible kidnapping
Glendale Heights village administrator charged with DUI, leaving scene of Labor Day crash
More TOP STORIES News