Texas school shooting: IL Democratic leaders blast GOP, call for gun control after 15 killed

'I am sick of hearing about thoughts and prayers from my Republican colleagues,' said Rep. Mike Quigley.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
14 students killed, 1 teacher dead in elementary school shooting, Texas governor says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Illinois leaders are reacting to a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, with some calling for gun control legislation.

Fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, he said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement calling on elected representatives to pass gun control legislation.

"As a nation, we simply cannot allow this to continue. Every single day, children and young people are losing their lives to people who do not value the sanctity of life and take advantage of the unabated presence of firearms in our communities," Lightfoot said, in part. "Now more than ever, we must push our legislators to pass sweeping and effective gun control measures. Our children's lives depend on it."

Democratic members of Congress also called for gun control legislation, with some lashing out at Republican colleagues.

"I am sick of hearing about thoughts and prayers from my Republican colleagues-the very same colleagues who claim to be 'pro-life' then block legislation that could save lives," Rep. Mike Quigley said in a statement. "Our children deserve better."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth accused Republicans of considering "NRA dollars more important than American lives" on Twitter, adding "we need to take action now."



Sen. Dick Durbin called the shooting "heartbreaking and tragic" and asked Republicans to join him in attempts to pass gun control measures.

"I implore - beg - my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often," Durbin said in a statement. "We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act."

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement on Twitter, saying his "resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence."



Attorney General Kwame Raoul also took to Twitter, saying "our children deserve better."



The Chicago Police Department also reacted to the shooting, with CPD Superintendent David Brown and CPD Deputy Director Tom Ahern posting statements on Twitter.



