Woman wanted for allegedly posing as guest at Texas weddings and stealing newlyweds' gifts

COMAL COUNTY, Texas -- Texas authorities need your help identifying a woman they say crashes weddings then steals the gifts.

Deputies say the woman was last seen at a wedding in Comal County near San Antonio. The Comal County Sheriff's Office released a series of photos of the woman they're calling "The Wedding Crasher."



Deputies say she poses as a guest, then steals the gifts when no one is looking. They say she's done this multiple times across Texas.

"The Comal County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in identifying the Wedding Crasher before she strikes again," read a news release posted on the Comal County Crime Stoppers' Facebook page. "Let's not let her ruin anyone else's special day and bring this crasher to justice."

There's a reward of up to $4,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

To submit a tip, contact Comal County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-640-8422 or submit a tip online at www.comalcrimestoppers.org.
