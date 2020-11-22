'The Cooking Mom' shares recipes to make Thanksgiving a little easier

Cranberry Chicken Bake

Bacon Wrapped Green Beans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is just a fews days away-- and with so many canceling their traditional plans, this may be your first time cooking the big dinner.Cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal can be an overwhelming idea, but there are ways to reduce that stress.Amy Hanten "The Cooking Mom" shared a few ways, and recipes, to make Thanksgiving a little easier.Ingredients: 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce 1 cup French, Russian or Western dressing 1 envelope dry onion soup mixDirections: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk together cranberry sauce, dressing and dry soup mix. Spray 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place chicken in baking dish. Pour sauce mixture over over chicken breasts. Cover with foil. Bake for 1 hour covered, and continue baking 20 to 30 minutes uncovered or until the chicken is super tender.Notes: Great with wild rice and green beans! You can also make this in the slow cooker. Use a slow cooker liner or spray the slow cooker with cooking spray. Place chicken on the bottom. Pour remaining ingredients on top. Cook 4 to 6 hours on low.Ingredients: 1 pound fresh green beans, washed and ends trimmed 8 to 10 slices bacon 2 tablespoons brown sugar 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning 1 cup Tony Chachere's Creole Style French Salad DressingDirections: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place bacon slices on a cutting board. Cut the bacon strips in half. Sprinkle each piece generously with brown sugar. Press the brown sugar into the bacon a bit. Next, sprinkle each piece with a little Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. Bundle 5 to 6 green beans together. Wrap a half piece of bacon with seasoned side on top around each set of green beans. Make bundles and place in a large baking dish. Drizzle the Tony Chachere's Creole Style French Salad Dressing over the beans. Bake uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the bacon gets a little crispy. Serve right away.Notes: You can also use frozen thawed whole green beans or 3 to 4 cans (14.5 ounces each) whole green beans, drained.Makes: 16 to 18 bundles Serves: 8 Prep time: 15 minutesCook time: 15 minutes