'The Cooking Mom' shares recipes to make Thanksgiving a little easier

Cooking an entire Thanksgiving meal can be an overwhelming idea, but there are ways to reduce that stress.
Amy Hanten "The Cooking Mom" shared a few ways, and recipes, to make Thanksgiving a little easier.
Cranberry Chicken Bake
Ingredients: 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce 1 cup French, Russian or Western dressing 1 envelope dry onion soup mix
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk together cranberry sauce, dressing and dry soup mix. Spray 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place chicken in baking dish. Pour sauce mixture over over chicken breasts. Cover with foil. Bake for 1 hour covered, and continue baking 20 to 30 minutes uncovered or until the chicken is super tender.
Notes: Great with wild rice and green beans! You can also make this in the slow cooker. Use a slow cooker liner or spray the slow cooker with cooking spray. Place chicken on the bottom. Pour remaining ingredients on top. Cook 4 to 6 hours on low.
Bacon Wrapped Green Beans
Ingredients: 1 pound fresh green beans, washed and ends trimmed 8 to 10 slices bacon 2 tablespoons brown sugar 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning 1 cup Tony Chachere's Creole Style French Salad Dressing
Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place bacon slices on a cutting board. Cut the bacon strips in half. Sprinkle each piece generously with brown sugar. Press the brown sugar into the bacon a bit. Next, sprinkle each piece with a little Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. Bundle 5 to 6 green beans together. Wrap a half piece of bacon with seasoned side on top around each set of green beans. Make bundles and place in a large baking dish. Drizzle the Tony Chachere's Creole Style French Salad Dressing over the beans. Bake uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the bacon gets a little crispy. Serve right away.
Notes: You can also use frozen thawed whole green beans or 3 to 4 cans (14.5 ounces each) whole green beans, drained.
Makes: 16 to 18 bundles Serves: 8 Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes