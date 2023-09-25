Low number of blood donations is a growing concern for Chicago hospitals says the Red Cross.

American Red Cross: Dangerously low levels of blood donations are concerning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blood supply levels are reaching dangerously low levels and the American Red Cross is concerned.

Blood donations have gradually decreased and now Chicago area hospitals may have to ration supplies, if the numbers don't pick up.

Joy Squier with the Red Cross shares how important your blood donation is.

"In May things started to slow down and in August blood dropped 25% which is about 30,000 units," said Squier.

If blood supply gets too low then hospitals cannot perform certain procedures on patients.

"It's critical for people to come out and donate," said Squier.

"It takes about an hour from top to bottom and you're saving lives," said Squier.

Young people, first time donors, and everyone is needed to donate says Squier.

Squier says blood donations are needed for cancer patients, people with critical illnesses, accident victims, and many other reasons.

Squier says blood cannot be stockpiled because it lasts 42 days so it is important for people to continuously come out and donate.

You can find a local red cross blood drive at Red Cross blood.org, by downloading the Red Cross app, or calling 1-800-red cross.

