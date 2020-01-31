The execution of Ted Bundy

NEW YORK -- Eyewitness News presents our coverage of the execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in 1989.

Bundy mercilessly and viciously kidnapped, raped and killed dozens of innocent women across the United States in the 1970s in a trail of terror that took him from the Pacific Northwest to Florida.

Days before his 1989 death by electrocution, Bundy confessed to killing 30 women in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Florida between 1973 and 1978, but authorities believe it's possible that there were many more.

Bundy's former girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly Kendall sat down with ABC News' Amy Robach for a two-hour "20/20" that will air on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET.

Click here for more coverage from ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate rejects allowing witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Curie HS employee removed for alleged misconduct with student: CPS
First treatment for kids with peanut allergy approved: FDA
NW Indiana patient tests negative for coronavirus, 7th case confirmed in Calif.
Take a bite of the Midwest at this unique sandwich shop
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered, light snow Friday
Bull riding championship in north suburbs will showcase South Side cowboy
Show More
Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctors remind us: flu is deadlier
Man charged after CPD sergeant who witnessed fatal shooting shot in wrist, police say
Illinois joins multi-state lawsuit over new SNAP rules
Video shows man dumped out of wheelchair after incident over handicapped parking spot
Maternal mortality rate remains high in Illinois, data shows
More TOP STORIES News