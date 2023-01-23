Consumer Checkbook looks at highest rated gyms in Chicago area

Consumer Checkbook looks at some of the highest-rated Chicago area gyms and what to know before signing up for a membership.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pandemic hit many businesses hard, but the gym and fitness industry was particularly vulnerable

.

Many gyms closed for good when membership plummeted.

Checking in on fitness trends now, in 2023, Kevin Brasler with the Consumer's Checkbook joined ABC7.

Brasler spoke about different options to choose from and what people should consider before joining a gym.

He also spoke why it is important to familiarize yourself with the cancellation policy and how they come up with their rating scores.

Those that rates tops for quality include Body Tech in Mokena, Midtown in Palatine,Homewood-Flossmoor Raquet and Fitness Club, the Vaughn Athletic Club in Aurora and the East Bank Club in the city.

To see the full list, visit https://www.checkbook.org/wls/fitness.