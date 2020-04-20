Chicago Bulls

'The Last Dance': ESPN's docu-series shares untold story of Michael Jordan, 90s Chicago Bulls dynasty

By TJ Holmes
The untold story of Michael Jordan and the 90's Chicago Bulls has finally has arrived.

"The Last Dance" kicked off Sunday night with a bang. The highly anticipated docu-series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty aired the first two episodes on EPSN and ESPN2.

RELATED: ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary: Replay 'The Last Dance' Episodes 1 and 2

The 10 part docu-series pulled back the curtain on the living legend's final championship season, revealing a side of the Bulls dynasty and five time MVP fans have never seen before.

Director Jason Hehir said Jordan gets candid about topics that were previously off limits.

RELATED: An all-access Michael Jordan documentary? How 'The Last Dance' was made possible

"Within an hour of that first interview that we did, which lasted over three hours, he was going places that I can only hope we would go in two years. So 45 minutes in, he actually got so emotional about something that he had to ask the cameras to break," Hehir said.

Sports-starved fans can't wait for more, as the premiere appeared to be the top trend on Twitter all day and night.

RELATED: ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary: Big takeaways from Episodes 1 and 2 of 'The Last Dance'

The series is set to reveal the true story behind moments fans could only speculate about, like when Jordan's former teammate Dennis Rodman asked Coach Phil Jackson for permission to go to Vegas during the playoffs. GMA shared an exclusive clip from episode 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bullsnbaespnmichael jordan
CHICAGO BULLS
ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary: Big takeaways from Episodes 1 and 2 of 'The Last Dance'
A closer look at Michael Jordan's 63-point playoff game
ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary: Replay 'The Last Dance' Episodes 1 and 2
An all-access Michael Jordan documentary? How 'The Last Dance' was made possible
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Springfield protest calls for reopening Illinois economy
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 30K
Experts say it may be time for grocery stores to ban customers from coming inside because of COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
33 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Doctors await test results after District 214 student dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with evening showers Monday
Wis. COVID-19 survivor tells people to stop 'complaining' over extended stay-at-home order
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News