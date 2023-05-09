2 generations of 'Little Mermaids' meet up on blue carpet at live-action film premiere

Halle Bailey and her castmates celebrated the new live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" by hitting the deep blue sea carpet for the Hollywood premiere: "This moment means everything to me."

HOLLYWOOD -- The new live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" is expected to make a big splash at the box office and the cast and crew celebrated their re-imagined film at the world premiere Monday in Hollywood.

Halle Bailey said she was thrilled to dive into the title role and the gravity of the moment was not lost on the young star.

"This moment means everything to me. I feel so inspired and grateful and honored," said Bailey.

Melissa McCarthy takes over the villainous role of the sea witch Ursula, made famous in the animated movie by Pat Carroll.

"She is glamorous, she's a bygone day of glamour and a broad and not afraid to speak her mind," said McCarthy. "Not always great decisions. I think she's misunderstood."

Like many of us, Awkwafina, who lends her voice to "Scuttle," has watched the original 1989 animated film over and over.

"I was die-hard fan of the original," she said. "One of my favorite scenes was Dinglehopper with Scuttle. It's just an honor."

This re-imagining of the animated Disney classic brought out some curious celebrities who didn't want to wait for opening day to see it.

That includes Jodi Benson, the actress who voiced Ariel in the original film.

"This is a dream to be here 37 years later, really," said Benson. "Our little film that changed animation all those years ago. It's magical."

"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters Friday, May 26.

