Chicago crime: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was carjacked at gunpoint downtown on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident happened in the Loop neighborhood's 0-100 block of East Jackson Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m., police said. A 48-year-old man was inside his BMW when a black 4-door sedan pulled alongside him.

Two male people exited the sedan and one pulled out a gun, police said. They took the victim's property, including the BMW. No one was injured.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.