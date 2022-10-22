2 teens, man charged after off-duty police-involved shootout, Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD

Chicago police said an off-duty officer was involved in a shoot-out during an attempted armed robbery in Calumet Heights Thursday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people have been charged after an off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during an attempted car theft and one of the possible suspects was shot. The incident happened near East 88th Street and South Constance Avenue.

Police said just after 6 p.m., the off-duty officer was near her car, a white Tesla SUV, when at least three suspects approached and demanded their vehicle and property. During the encounter, police said there was an "exchange of gunfire with and armed offender."

The back window of the Tesla was shot out in the exchange, but police said the officer and two suspects were not injured. CPD said a possible suspect was dropped off at Trinity Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the suspects took off after the shootout as police remained on-scene for hours, investigating Thursday night. Three suspects, a man and two teens, were taken into custody.

Kendrick Anderson, 18, has been charged with felony attempted armed carjacking, police said. A 16-year-old faces a felony charge related to a stolen vehicle and a 15-year-old was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing of a vehicle.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating this shooting and the officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. Police also said they are conducting their own comprehensive use of force investigation after this shooting.

