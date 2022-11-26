Chicago's unique holiday shopping experience returns to The MART: One of a Kind Show 2022

'Jewelry, fashion, photography, ceramics, bath and body and everything in between'

The One of a Kind Show, featuring 500 artists, returns to The Mart Dec. 1-4.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the most unique holiday shopping experiences returns to THE MART from December 1 -4.

One of a Kind Show and Sale brings together 500 talented artists, artisans, and makers to offer the best in everything from fine art and handmade goods to gourmet cafes, bar areas, live entertainment and activities fun for all ages.

"This year is extra special, being a little bit further away from COVID, so there will be no COVID restrictions," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales.

A true global experience, the artists from the U.S., Canada, Colombia, Israel, Kenya and Mexico are all bringing their incredible work.

The event offers the perfect opportunity for your holiday gifting, you can find thousands of remarkable handmade pieces spanning over 20 categories," said Hogan. "Jewelry, fashion, photography, ceramics, bath and body and everything in between."

This year, guests can also sample and purchase from up to 50 gourmet artists.

Tickets are available now and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.