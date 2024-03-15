The Miracle Center, Chicago Bulls teach girls perseverance and dedication at basketball clinic

The Miracle Center and the Chicago Bulls held a girls basketball clinic to teach perseverance and dedication during Women's History Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Miracle Center was founded by women based in a community that is more than 80% Latino.

Their mission is to give kids in the area of Belmont Cragin hope, and their latest partnership is nothing short of a slam-dunk.

"You get to work on your footwork. By the way, I love footwork, doing footwork drills," said participant Nayeli Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 9, is a talented athlete, and this Women's History Month, she has a message to girls like herself.

"If you wanna do something, just do it. It doesn't matter what anybody says. If you wanna do it, just do you," she said.

Rodriguez is part of the nonprofit The Miracle Center, and it is teaming up with the Chicago Bulls to host a basketball clinic for girls.

"Even though we're the men's teams, we know that there's definitely a place for us to be supportive of girls in sports," said Adrienne Scherenzel with the Chicago Bulls.

The girls will run drills and learn new techniques. But perhaps the most important lesson they're learning is that with dedication and determination, they can achieve anything.

"And I know that 80% of girls who are in sports, they become CEOs of companies, they go ahead into business they're gonna go ahead and rock and become entrepreneurs," said Vanessa Torres with The Miracle Center.

Studies also show when girls are involved in sports, they report lower levels of social media usage, loneliness and depression.

"We just want girls to know there's a place for them in sports, you don't have to be in the WNBA. You don't have to be in the Olympics but there's place for you in sports," Scherenzel said.

And both organizations are doubling down on their support by helping little girls understand just how special they are.

"Their confidence is lifted. They're out here walking with that extra girl power in their walk, in their talk," Torres said.

The Bulls are also hosting a Women's History Month Game Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.

"I just hope that a lot of other little girls get to do what that they love to do. Don't let anything stop them. You have to encourage yourself to do the things you love. And you can't let anybody stop you," Rodriguez said.