'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' is coming to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The music is louder, and the moves are faster: "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" arrives in Chicago this week.

It's a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the holiday classic for the whole family.

The director and choreographer behind the show joined ABC7 Chicago Monday.

Jennifer Weber just arrived in Chicago.

She is a double Tony Award nominee for the 2022-2023 Broadway season, and made her film choreographer debut with the Disney Channel Original Movie "Zombies 2."

The show runs Tuesday through Sunday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Tickets start at $31.

Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more information.