The Oscars 2023: Could 'Top Gun: Maverick' beat 'Everything Everywhere' for Best Picture?

The Oscars are a week away, and one movie is getting almost "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the awards season. But could there be an upset?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Oscars are one week away, and one movie is pulling ahead of the pack, getting almost "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the awards season.

No one expected the movie that was shot in barely over a month to get 11 Oscar nods! It's got momentum, with Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan already collecting awards and going for Oscar gold. So are their filmmakers, known as "The Daniels!"

"I urge us all to dream really big what we do here is going to flow upstream to the rest of the industry," filmmaker Daniel Kwan said.

Don't count out Academy voters with a "need for speed!" "Top Gun: Maverick" was the top moneymaker last year. And it's credited with bringing a lot of people back to theaters, wanting to see this on the big screen.

Just the nomination proves that members want to recognize a movie that's well made and puts people in seats. Tom Cruise missed out on an acting nod. He's never won an Oscar, but he and Jerry Bruckheimer could win as producers.

"After 50 years of doing this, 50 movies, we got recognized for a terrific film, thanks to Tom Cruise on there," Bruckheimer said. "That's what we do it for, to entertain audiences, fill the theaters and have them have a good time, and walk out feeling completion and have a great ride. Just keep entertaining audiences that's it, that's what I love to do."

A lot of people, including me, expected "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to be nominated for Best Picture, because just like "Maverick," it was a mega hit, fan favorite, and very well done. If she wins, Angela Bassett will be representing that movie.

We'll see if the Academy votes for an indie, like last year with "CODA," or the blockbuster.