Chicago's top fair for emerging artists to open in Ravenswood

The Other Art Fair Chicago is set to host its 5th edition at Artifact Events in Ravenswood. It's one of the top events for emerging artists.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering the most exciting artistic talent, is set to host its fifth Chicago edition, April 27-30, at its new home, Artifact Events in Ravenswood.

The Other Art Fair Chicago will feature original works of art from 100-plus emerging artists, and will kick off with an Opening Night event on April 27, interactive workshops, guest artists, DJ sets, unique installations and murals and much more. Here are the top 10 things to see and do:

1.'When I Think of Home'

Pigment International presents artists Jade Williams and Edo showcasing works that highlight migration and transition, the intersection of freedom and escape, and the abiding power of love. The exhibition aims to highlight the experiences of migrants and refugees and how they adjust to new environments. Visitors can expect to see thought-provoking and moving works that explore themes of freedom, migration, transition, and love.

2. Meet the Artists and Shop

Showcasing works by over 100 talented artists, all of whom have been specially selected by an expert-led selection committee, the Other Art Fair provides art lovers with the opportunity to discover and buy art directly from the very best independent artists. For a full list of artists, visit www.theotherartfair.com/chicago/visiting/artist-list.

3. 'CUT, COPY, PASTE'

Presented by All Star Press, "CUT, COPY, PASTE" specifically aims to showcase people with their medium. A roster of top Chicago artists will be creating a triptych and basing the second triptych on the original three in a way that repurposes imagery or creates an informative process revealing how the artist works and how they approach their craft. The exhibition is a great opportunity for visitors to gain insight into the creative process and the mediums used by the artists.

Participating Artists:

Bianca Pastel: biancapastel

Ricardo Oviedo: troutshoes

Langston Allston: langstonallston

Antonio Ainscough: ajainscough

Danny Martinez: vandamone

Bridgette Bramlage: bridgette_bramlage

4. Make an Entrance

As you enter the fair, be amazed by the Front Entrance Mural, "Windows of Opportunity" by Kate Lynn Lewis. Kate created a scene for attendees, where it appears as if they're looking into a different, and more curious and colorful world entirely. Kate's work is inspired by MC Escher & Oscar Reutersvard, and focuses on creating "impossible" arrangements in 2D that couldn't be replicable in 3D form.

5. The Next Generation

As part of The Other Art Fair's continued mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists, including free exhibition space and mentorship. This year's Chicago-based artists include: Ray Madrigal, Theo Shweiger, and Emilie Plunkett.

6. FriYay -- Friday Late with AMFM

Join The Other Art Fair and AMFM from 6 to 10 p.m. April 27 for Friday Late. Enjoy a curated program of music, performances and special events, including a DJ set by a rotating list of performers, including DJ Bonita Appleblunt @bonitaappleblunt_, DJ CQQCHIFRUIT @cqqchifruit @trqpiteca, Ale Campos @celestes.wrld, Bimbola Akinbola @bimbolamakes and Jordan Brown @jupiter.brown.

7. Foodies Welcome

Calling all foodies, Soul & Smoke, will be serving their delicious, slow roasted meats and sides at the fair, so you won't go hungry while shopping and exploring art. And grab a sweet treat and coffee from Fat Milk!

8. The Merch Store

Step into the soon-to-be-launched mystical merch shop in collaboration with the "never ending band of misfits" that is Magic Castles, exclusive to 2023 global fairs. Discover a limited edition line of shoppers, tees and caps, designed with magic and art in mind. Prepare to be spellbound.

9. Speed Dating

Find love at The Other Art Fair with help from Hot Potato Hearts! Hot Potato Hearts is an inclusive community that creates a welcoming, fun, and relaxed environments for cultivating relationships-- whether romantic or platonic. Build meaningful connections in a low-pressure, safe environment while exploring the fair.

10. Smile, You're on Camera

In a world of glossy influencers and 5-second TikTok videos, true essence has gotten lost in the noise. Explore the past and get unfiltered at Max Li's Tintype Portrait booth. Tintype, an organic photographic process invented in the 1850s, captures long-lasting images on metal plates that must be developed when wet, with a life of about 15 minutes, and remained popular until the advent of digital photography, producing captivating images that appear before the audience's eyes.

Don't miss the experience of working with Max Li to create your own tintype portrait and witness the fascinating process of watching your print develop on-site, as your unique image slowly emerges from the "blue." Prices range from $100 - $250 per portrait (depending on size). Provided on a first come, first served basis.

Show hours and fair dates

6 to 10 p.m. April 27

- Opening Night tickets permit re-entry throughout the weekend

The Other Art Fair Chicago Dates/Times

Friday (Late Night), 4 to 10 p.m. April 28

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.theotherartfair.com/chicago/