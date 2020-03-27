Religion & Spirituality

Pope to deliver special blessing at empty St. Peter's Square to stop COVID-19 pandemic; ABC 7 to broadcast Roman Catholic Mass Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pope Francis is calling for world prayer to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

He plans to deliver a special blessing from an empty St. Peter's Square Friday.

Normally, the Pope only delivers these special blessings twice a year on Christmas and Easter.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago, Joliet Diocese won't hold public events for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Easter amid COVID-19 outbreak

This Sunday ABC 7 will broadcast a Roman Catholic Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral.

You can watch on air or online at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday morning ABC 7 will broadcast a Roman Catholic mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral.



The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English, Spanish and Polish on the archdiocese's YouTube channel Sunday's while churches are closed amid the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral amid COVID-19 concerns

Chicago churches are also hoping to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityoutbreakpope franciscoronaviruscatholic churchpopechurchu.s. & worldchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News