Pope to deliver special blessing at empty St. Peter's Square to stop COVID-19 pandemic; ABC 7 to broadcast Roman Catholic Mass Sunday

He plans to deliver a special blessing from an empty St. Peter's Square Friday.
Normally, the Pope only delivers these special blessings twice a year on Christmas and Easter.
This Sunday ABC 7 will broadcast a Roman Catholic Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral.
You can watch on air or online at 9:30 a.m.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English, Spanish and Polish on the archdiocese's YouTube channel Sunday's while churches are closed amid the coronavirus crisis.
Chicago churches are also hoping to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.