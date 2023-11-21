WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

The Rolling Stones announce Chicago concert at Soldier Field next year

Tickets to go on sale on December 1

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 1:31PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Rolling Stones will bring their Hackney Diamonds tour to Chicago next year, the band announced Tuesday.

The concert will take place June 27 at Soldier Field and is part of a 16-stop North American tour.

The band says fans can expect to hear them play their most popular hits including "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Satisfaction," in additional to material from their latest album Hackney Diamonds.

Tickets will go on sale on December 1 at 10 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW