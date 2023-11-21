The Rolling Stones announce Chicago concert at Soldier Field next year

Tickets to go on sale on December 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Rolling Stones will bring their Hackney Diamonds tour to Chicago next year, the band announced Tuesday.

The concert will take place June 27 at Soldier Field and is part of a 16-stop North American tour.

The band says fans can expect to hear them play their most popular hits including "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Satisfaction," in additional to material from their latest album Hackney Diamonds.

Tickets will go on sale on December 1 at 10 a.m.