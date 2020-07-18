Global Virtual Walk/Run To End Homelessness begins this weekend

The First Global Virtual RUN/WALK To End Homelessness begins this weekend.The Safe Haven Foundation is organizing the 10th annual event, and Neli Vazquez Rowland, president and co-founder of Safe Haven, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about it.Proceeds will go to support helping to prevent and to transform lives from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. The event begins Saturday and goes through July 26.Admission is $30 for basic and $45 for VIP.Visitfor more information andto sign up.Participants have signed up from Belgium, Taiwan Chicago and more.COVID-19 is expected to trigger major rise in homelessness, according to Safe Haven.