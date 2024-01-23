The Walt Disney Company celebrates 20 nominations for 2024 Oscars

Nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on Tuesday and The Walt Disney Company is leading the way with 20.
The nominations span the company's content brands and platforms including 20th Century Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Studios, National Geographic Documentary Films, Pixar Animation Studios, and Searchlight Pictures.
Searchlight Pictures garnered 13 nods, with 11 for "Poor Things", including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. The studio also garnered nominations for Best Original Song for "Flamin' Hot" and Best Documentary Short Film for "The Last Repair Shop."
National Geographic Documentary Films captures its fourth nomination in six years in the Feature Documentary category for "Bobi Wine: The People's President."
A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations follows below. (As some of the nominations overlap, these are grand totals for each entity.)
